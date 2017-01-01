As 2016 heads towards its end, cruise travelers’ thoughts turn to next year’s vacations at sea, and the latest Cruise Travel offers armchair travelers a smorgasbord of choices. Our cover girl, Holland America’s MS Koningsdam, offers a new style for the line in its biggest ship yet. When it comes to big ships, Royal Caribbean shows the way with the largest ever built, the Harmony Of The Seas. New riverboats from Tauck cruise the history-laden rivers of Europe, like the Danube. History is, of course, a big part of each of the famous ports we cover this issue, from Europe to Asia to the Caribbean. And use our guide to help you make the most of your time in port to snag that perfect souvenir. Plus much more....



